YOUR HEALTH: A breakthrough uterine transplant

DALLAS (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - If you’ve been trying to have a baby but are having problems conceiving, you are not alone.

In fact, one in five women is unable to get pregnant after one year of trying. There are many reasons. The most common cause of female infertility is failure to ovulate.

Treatment options are available such as IVF.

But what about those women who suffer from other conditions that are not treatable? What are their options? Until now, they were faced with surrogacy or adoption.

“Uterine-factory infertility has for a long, long time been considered the last barrier of infertility,” explained Liza Johannesson, MD, a gynecological surgeon at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. “These are women that thought that they would never ever become pregnant and carry a child and they adapted their lives to that, but it was devastating for them.”

There is new hope for women.

“A uterine transplantation will give you the ability to carry a pregnancy and to deliver your own child,” Johannesson said.

Johannesson is part of a team studying whether or not a uterine transplant from either a living or deceased donor is a good option for women. The team found that out of 33 women who received a transplant, 21 babies have been born.

“When you can actually get them pregnant and then deliver, the amount of joy you, you can’t describe that. It’s fantastic,” Johannesson said.

The best candidates for a uterine transplant are healthy women between the ages of 20 and 40. After having the baby, women can decide whether to try for a second child or have the transplanted uterus removed.

