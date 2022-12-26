Volunteers serve meals to Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community volunteers gathered in the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room to make a Christmas meal special for people in need.

For many years, the charity recruits volunteers and collects items in the season of giving.

“To come out and see the people, to help serve. I brought my daughter here, she did not open her gifts this morning,” said Christal Johnson, a Volunteer.

Christal Johnson and her crew gave out food to people in the community.

“This is the season for giving. We often get caught up in the hustle and the bustle and getting gifts to provide for but if we just take it slow and just sit back and think let’s give. We can give,” said Johnson.

“This is the best place to be on Christmas day. What’s better than passing out toys to kids on Christmas Day?” said Shelby Bennett, a volunteer.

Hundreds of people were expected to grab some toys and a fresh, hot plate.

The Christmas celebration was a community affair for men, women, and children all over Capitol City.

Officials made sure to give out blankets and warm clothes to keep warm during the cold weather.

