SMART LIVING: Dos and don’ts of asking for a raise

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - What should you consider when asking for a raise at the workplace?

Research showed about 70% of employees who ask for a raise, receive one. However, only 39% of those people get the amount they ask for.

“You want to ask for a raise after a win,” said Donna Thrash, a licensed mental health counselor. “So if let’s say, you just had a stellar job performance review, that would be a great time.”

Research the amount you’re asking for. Resources like Glassdoor, Payscale, or your HR department can help you determine your market rate.

The average pay raise is 3%. However, experts said a good raise ranges from 4.5% to 5%.

Writing down your accomplishments and how the scope of your work has changed or increased is beneficial. Experts said you shouldn’t compare your salary to that of others in your company.

“The most important thing to consider when asking for a raise is it really has to be about you. It has to be about what you are bringing to the table,” said Thrash.

Asking in private and in person, if you can, will put you at an advantage. Be confident and practice what you’re going to say beforehand, but don’t make threats or ultimatums.

“I just got a job offer and they’re offering me x amount, and what can you do for me? That can be a real turnoff for employers,” said Thrash.

Experts said in order to increase your chance of getting a raise, present your boss with your new skills and projects you’ve taken on since your last pay raise.

