Several areas under boil water advisory

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26.

Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish.

In order to ensure the safety of water, customers in the impacted areas should boil water for a least two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, and ice-making.

