Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man suspected of driving impaired arrested after passenger dies in Christmas Day crash

One man is behind bars after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed, killing a...
One man is behind bars after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed, killing a passenger in his vehicle on Christmas Day.(Source: MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is behind bars after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed, killing a passenger in his vehicle on Christmas Day.

According to Louisiana State Police, Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, was driving south on Hwy. 308 near Marcello Boulevard just outside of Thibodaux at around 8 p.m. when his 2011 Mazda 3 left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

Despite being properly restrained, Mendoza’s passenger sustained fatal injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Mendoza was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

While at the hospital, troopers determined Mendoza was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested him for driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation, and not having a license.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the interstate...
Police release name of shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 North

Latest News

Holiday Gift Returns
BBB offers holiday returns, exchanges tips
Therapists say it's important to allow yourself to feel sadness if coping with grief over the...
How to cope with grief or loss of a loved one during the holiday season
FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food, and...
‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays