Man faces cruelty charge due to animals’ living conditions, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested because of his animals’ living conditions, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Merlin Avet, 61, is charged with cruelty to animals. He was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22, and was released after posting a $500 bond.

Investigators said due to the life-threatening temperatures expected in south Louisiana, Livingston Animal Control was contacted to find adequate shelter for the animals. They added family members also provided assistance.

No other details were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

