BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team continues to nudge its way up on the Top 25 AP Poll.

The Tigers (12-0) were up to No. 9 in the poll released on Monday, Dec. 26.

South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, and Notre Dame make up the top five.

