Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector.

The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day.

Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International Residential Building Code (IRC) for CO detectors to be placed in residences effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

Louisiana carbon monoxide law:

  • Every one or two-family house/dwelling sold and/or leased after Jan. 1, 2023, shall have at least one operable, life-long, sealed battery carbon monoxide (CO) detector.
  • The detector packaging should feature phrases including life-long or 10-year and sealed battery or a sealed-in lithium battery.
  • The device can be in combination with a smoke detector.
  • One or two-family house/dwelling is defined as a building containing not more than two dwelling units in which one or each dwelling unit is occupied by members of a single family with not more than three outsiders, if any, accommodated in rented rooms.

