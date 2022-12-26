Facebook
LDH offers safety reminders amid ongoing potential for power outages

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is offering safety reminders amid the ongoing potential for power outages due to cold weather.

Officials said that when electricity is lost, people often turn to their own generators. However, using a generator can turn deadly.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reminding residents that generators should never be brought indoors. Also, people should make sure their homes always have a working carbon monoxide alarm.

In addition, people should do their best to disconnect unused appliances during a power outage.

Officials said keeping refrigerators closed as much as possible during a power outage can help keep food safe for a longer period of time.

The public should always call 911 in the event of an emergency.

