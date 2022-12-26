Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days.

The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.

In Iberville Parish, officials asked homeowners to conserve water over the weekend but they are hoping that will change by Monday night (Dec. 26).

Officials in French Settlement (Livingston Parish) and Assumption Parish said they will be running water sample tests on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Over in East Feliciana Parish, it’s gotten to the point where officials are telling some homeowners that they may have to shut off their water.

“A lot of the time, what we’re finding is the water meters in the ground that are busted or frozen,” said Darryl Buhler, director of Homeland Security for East Feliciana Parish.

Buhler added several homeowners in the Bluff Creek and Baywood areas had really low water pressure or no water at all over the weekend due to frozen or busted pipes.

“Right now, we are still having an issue because people’s lines are starting to get warm now, and they are starting to freeze up. So, we are asking people to be real vigilant to block them off because we could pull the whole system down real quick, and there’s nothing we can do about it until we catch back up in the wells,” explained Buhler.

Buhler also said crews are going out to help elderly homeowners who may have trouble finding the shut-off valve. They are asking folks to check all of their faucets, and if they have a problem with their water, keep it turned off until they are able to get a plumber.

