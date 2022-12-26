Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

Faucet
Faucet(ky3)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days.

The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.

RELATED: Several areas under boil water advisory

In Iberville Parish, officials asked homeowners to conserve water over the weekend but they are hoping that will change by Monday night (Dec. 26).

Officials in French Settlement (Livingston Parish) and Assumption Parish said they will be running water sample tests on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Over in East Feliciana Parish, it’s gotten to the point where officials are telling some homeowners that they may have to shut off their water.

“A lot of the time, what we’re finding is the water meters in the ground that are busted or frozen,” said Darryl Buhler, director of Homeland Security for East Feliciana Parish.

Buhler added several homeowners in the Bluff Creek and Baywood areas had really low water pressure or no water at all over the weekend due to frozen or busted pipes.

“Right now, we are still having an issue because people’s lines are starting to get warm now, and they are starting to freeze up. So, we are asking people to be real vigilant to block them off because we could pull the whole system down real quick, and there’s nothing we can do about it until we catch back up in the wells,” explained Buhler.

Buhler also said crews are going out to help elderly homeowners who may have trouble finding the shut-off valve. They are asking folks to check all of their faucets, and if they have a problem with their water, keep it turned off until they are able to get a plumber.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the interstate...
Police release name of shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 North

Latest News

Can you put your mortgage payment on your credit card each month? Money experts say it can...
WATCHING YOUR WALLET: Mortgage payments with credit card
Consumer spending is up this holiday season despite economy
These stories and more help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights.
Year in review: Take a look at 2022’s craziest trending stories
Merlin Avet
Man faces cruelty charge due to animals’ living conditions, deputies say