Firefighters fight Christmas Day house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that St. George Fire Department responded to on Christmas Day night.
The fire reportedly happened in the 4900 block of Piney Point Avenue around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.
According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters responded to find smoke showing from the home’s roof. A unit from the Eastside Fire Department joined SGFD’s multiple units to fight the aggressive fire attack, they added.
Firefighters said they summoned a second alarm because of how big the home was and where the fire was located.
Crews reportedly had the fire under control by 10:30 p.m.
No one was hurt, officials confirmed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
