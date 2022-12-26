Facebook
Firefighters fight Christmas Day house fire

By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that St. George Fire Department responded to on Christmas Day night.

The fire reportedly happened in the 4900 block of Piney Point Avenue around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters responded to find smoke showing from the home’s roof. A unit from the Eastside Fire Department joined SGFD’s multiple units to fight the aggressive fire attack, they added.

Firefighters said they summoned a second alarm because of how big the home was and where the fire was located.

Crews reportedly had the fire under control by 10:30 p.m.

No one was hurt, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

