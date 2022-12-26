Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive.

Officials said the fire began in a heater on a wall and caused minor damage to a wall and ceiling. They added the flames were quickly put out.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.