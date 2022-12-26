Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive.

Officials said the fire began in a heater on a wall and caused minor damage to a wall and ceiling. They added the flames were quickly put out.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the interstate...
Police release name of shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 North

Latest News

Several areas under boil water advisory
Liz Koh delivers your Monday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, December 26
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
LDH offers safety reminders amid ongoing potential for power outages