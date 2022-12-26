Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB news anchor Elizabeth Vowell and her husband welcomed a baby boy into the world Monday morning, December 26.

Elizabeth’s husband, Chris Blades, works in the WAFB sales department.

Oscar Blades (WAFB)

Their new baby is named Oscar Lane Blades, after Chris’s great-grandfather and grandfather.

Oscar was born at 10:10 a.m. today, weighing 8 lbs. 11oz.

This is their second child. The couple also has a daughter.

