Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB news anchor Elizabeth Vowell and her husband welcomed a baby boy into the world Monday morning, December 26.
Elizabeth’s husband, Chris Blades, works in the WAFB sales department.
Their new baby is named Oscar Lane Blades, after Chris’s great-grandfather and grandfather.
Oscar was born at 10:10 a.m. today, weighing 8 lbs. 11oz.
This is their second child. The couple also has a daughter.
