DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos have parted ways, according to a statement made on Twitter this morning from the Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner.

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett parts ways with the team after less than a year. (Twitter)

Nathaniel Hackett was initially named coach on January 28, 2022. Hackett coached 15 games before departing from the Broncos.

