Another morning in the 20s, but a warm trend coming

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 26
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more hard freeze across the northern part of our area this morning with temperatures starting in the 20s.

Today will be sunny after the cold start warming up to the mid-50s. Tonight will be cold but should stay above freezing. No watches or warnings are anticipated.

The next few days will be mainly sunny and dry with highs warming to near 60 Tuesday and back to the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

The next rain chance will be Friday, but chances for lingering showers will be possible through Saturday, New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day Sunday looks dry for now before another rain system moves in.

