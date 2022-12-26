Another morning in the 20s, but a warm trend coming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more hard freeze across the northern part of our area this morning with temperatures starting in the 20s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 26 (wafb)

Today will be sunny after the cold start warming up to the mid-50s. Tonight will be cold but should stay above freezing. No watches or warnings are anticipated.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 26 (wafb)

The next few days will be mainly sunny and dry with highs warming to near 60 Tuesday and back to the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 26 (wafb)

The next rain chance will be Friday, but chances for lingering showers will be possible through Saturday, New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day Sunday looks dry for now before another rain system moves in.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 26 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.