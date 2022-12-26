Facebook
2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overnight mass shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, according to police.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Mon., Dec. 26 in the 2000 block of Maurice Street, the New Orleans Police Department reports.

Investigators say first responders found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and woman, both 19, were pronounced dead on the scene, the NOPD says.

Authorities say two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital, and two female victims, ages 17 and 18, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive.

The identities of the deceased victims will be released by the parish coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

