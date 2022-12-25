Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man wanted in connection to Walmart fire in Hammond

Hammond Walmart fire
Hammond Walmart fire(SFMO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a wanted suspect.

According to officials, a man is being sought in connection to starting a fire inside the Walmart in Hammond on Dec. 24.

Officials say the Hammond Fire Department responded to a call around 6 p.m. for a fire inside the store. They added the fire was started in the paint aisle of the store and was quickly extinguished by the employees.

Reports show there were less than 500 customers and employees inside the store at the time of the fire. The store was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

After an investigation and obtaining video evidence, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and are now looking for the male suspect.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Tangi Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Trailer fire in Mansfield, La.
State Fire Marshal suspect improper heating in deadly fire in Mansfield
Police Lights
4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water in Central
Bonfires in River Parish
Bonfires lighting up for Christmas Eve
Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost during a hike with his...
4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water in Central
The River Parishes of Louisiana lit up the levee with the annual lighting of the bonfires.
Bonfires lighting up for Christmas Eve