Man wanted in connection to Walmart fire in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a wanted suspect.

According to officials, a man is being sought in connection to starting a fire inside the Walmart in Hammond on Dec. 24.

Officials say the Hammond Fire Department responded to a call around 6 p.m. for a fire inside the store. They added the fire was started in the paint aisle of the store and was quickly extinguished by the employees.

Reports show there were less than 500 customers and employees inside the store at the time of the fire. The store was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

After an investigation and obtaining video evidence, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and are now looking for the male suspect.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Tangi Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221.

