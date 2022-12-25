Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

City-wide boil water notice issued in Jackson; officials apologize for ‘terrible’ timing

boil water notice
boil water notice(Pexels.com)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bit of sour news on Christmas Day as a city-wide boil water notice has been issued for the capital city 24-hours after Jackson experienced “fluctuating” water pressure.

In a Sunday morning water update from Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne, she stated that the boil water notice will be in effect “until further notice.”

“The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified,” she wrote. “These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible.”

On Saturday, frigid temperatures were also to blame, hampering crews’ abilities to locate the cause of the wavering water pressure throughout the city.

As the day continued, many areas around South and Northwest Jackson experienced low water pressure - with some residents saying they had no water pressure at all.

In Sunday’s update, Payne said that these low water pressure struggles may persist and that work will be performed to “maximize production at the [water] plants to restore pressure to as much of the system as possible.”

Even if pressure is restored, she continued, the boil water notice will remain in effect. She advised that residents of the city call 311 if they spot a significant water leak in their neighborhood.

While this struggle around water pressure persists, citizens are asked to turn off running faucets Sunday afternoon, and to check their businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes.

“We thank you in advance for your help and understanding,” the update concludes. “We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday.”

She also included a “thank you” to all crews who are working to restore water pressure to the city.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the interstate...
Police release name of shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 North

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food, and...
‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 26
Another morning in the 20s, but a warm trend coming
Devin Brazile
Police arrest suspect accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Denham Springs
Money generic
SMART LIVING: Dos and don’ts of asking for a raise