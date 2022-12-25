Facebook
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Maurepas area

(Source: Alabama Extension)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued for parts of the Maurepas area on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 25.

Officials said the boil water advisory applies to about 400 homes along Highway 22 between Gunboat Landing Road and Bear Island Road. Officials added connecting side streets such as Penalber Lane, Berthelot Lane, Piqou Road, and Lewis Road are also included in the boil water advisory.

A loss of water pressure led to the advisory being issued, according to the French Settlement Water Company.

Residents are being urged to boil water before using it to drink, cook, or make ice.

Officials said customers will be notified once the water no longer needs to be boiled.

Customers can contact the French Settlement Water Company with questions by calling the number 1 (225) 952-7697.

