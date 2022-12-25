Boil water advisory issued for Assumption Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A precautionary boil water advisory is in place across Assumption Parish.

The announcement was made on Facebook by Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1.

Officials say the advisory was issued because of low pressure in certain areas of the parish.

“Everyone may not be affected, but for safety reasons, we will issue parish-wide. Bac-T samples will be pulled on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. We will not receive results until Wednesday, December 28, 2022. After favorable samples are obtained, we will release the Advisory. We have tried to do all we could to avoid this Advisory. Unfortunately, the system demand is too great. Please continue to conserve water as we are still facing freezing conditions.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.