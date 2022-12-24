Cold weather causes spike in electricity use; Entergy offers conservation tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Entergy Louisiana say the cold weather has caused a spike in electricity use.

About 2,000 people across Louisiana were without power on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.

Customers can help to reduce any strain on the electricity system by practicing safe energy conservation, according to Entergy Louisiana.

The company released the below tips for customers:

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.

Hold off on doing chores. Delay laundry, washing dishes, and other non-essential uses of electricity.

If you have all electric appliances, wash clothes with cold water, shower quickly instead of taking a bath, cook foods at the lowest possible setting, and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or the coolest comfortable temperature.

Open blinds, drapes, and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.

Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – clockwise during winter.

Don’t allow warm air to escape from the home.

