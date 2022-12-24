BRFD investigating house fire on Peerless Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire on the evening of Friday, Dec. 23.

It happened on Peerless Street around 5:25 p.m. and was under control just before 5:40 p.m.

Firefighters said they arrived on the scene to find smoke coming through the roof in the front room of the home. They were able to control the fire before it could spread to the neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

