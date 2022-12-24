Boil water notice issued for parts of Tickfaw area

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boil water notice was issued for parts of the Tickfaw area in Tangipahoa Parish on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.

The boil water notice was issued following a loss of water pressure in the Hammond Heights Water System.

Water company officials said the boil water notice applies to about 125 customers living on Whiskey Lane between Ridgel Road and Highway 422 as well as customers who live on Highway 442 from Whiskey Lane East to the Riverbend Subdivision.

Officials added the boil water notice also applies to people living on side streets like Jenkins Lane, Copperhead Road, Jakes Lane, Lynne Lane, Wild Oak Drive, and Cherokee Trace.

In order to ensure the safety of water, customers in the impacted areas should boil water for a least two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, and ice-making.

Officials said customers will be notified once the water no longer needs to be boiled.

Customers can contact the French Settlement Water Company with questions by calling the number 1 (225) 952-7697.

