4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water in Central

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost during a hike with his father on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the 4-year-old boy was rescued in the Amite River, near the Frenchtown Conservation Area, after searching for him for over an hour.

Multiple agencies including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department assisted with the search and rescue.

Firefighters went into the water to rescue the boy.

Officials said the child was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition at this time.

This is a developing story, WAFB will have the latest on 9News at 6 and 10.

