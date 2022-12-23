Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Transportation Security Administration officer at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport found himself in a bit of a sticky situation Thursday.

He was screening some checked baggage when one of the bags triggered an alarm, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The officer opened the bag and found two plastic jars of creamy peanut butter.

Upon closer inspection, the spokesperson reported, he found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun hidden inside. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.

Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can cost up to $15,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the interstate...
Police release name of shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 North
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say

Latest News

North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
1 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
SMART LIVING: COVID-19′s impact on education