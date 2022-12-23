Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Marine recruiters help take down jewelry thieves attempting to escape

Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.
Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.(Torrance Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (Gray News) - Two would-be robbers in California are in police custody thanks to the help of some military personnel.

According to the Torrance Police Department, officers were called to the Del Amo Fashion Center regarding a robbery call Tuesday night.

The department said a group of smash-and-grab thieves hit a jewelry store inside the mall. They were wearing masks, gloves and armed with hammers.

However, as the group was attempting to run out of the mall, Marine recruiters jumped in along with a couple of bystanders to catch two of the suspects. Police said they were able to hold down the men until officers arrived.

Torrance police thanked the bystanders and the recruiters for their help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

New details have emerged showing the events which lead up to a deadly shooting involving a...
Report: New details show events leading up to alleged killing of 2 officers by veterinarian
Warming center
Baton Rouge Community Organizations come together to help people prepare for extreme weather.
Louisiana is only a few days away from rolling out its new suicide prevention hotline number.
Mental health resources for those dealing with grief during the holidays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 22
Make preparations for cold blast tonight