Natural gas outage in part of Livingston Parish

City of Walker
City of Walker(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Technicians were working Friday morning, December 23, to restore a natural gas outage in the City of Walker.

The city left an automated message on the city’s main phone line informing residents of the outage.

“We are currently expecting a gas outage,” the message said. “We are aware of the problem. We have technicians working diligently to restore services. This message will be updated when we have more to share. We appreciate your patience.”According to the city’s website, the city provides gas service for about 7,000 customers. However, it is not clear how many of those customers are affected by the outage.

