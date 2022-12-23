Facebook
Missing teen last seen in Sherwood Meadow area, police say

According to police, Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Dec. 21 from the Sherwood...
According to police, Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Dec. 21 from the Sherwood Meadow area.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to police, Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from the Sherwood Meadow area.

Barcelona is 5′3″, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing black hoodie, multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone having information on Barcelona’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BRPD Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

