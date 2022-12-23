Missing teen last seen in Sherwood Meadow area, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to police, Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from the Sherwood Meadow area.

Barcelona is 5′3″, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing black hoodie, multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone having information on Barcelona’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BRPD Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.