LPSO: Car thief remains at large

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say a car thief is at large.

Authorities are searching for Derrick Maurer. He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, they added.

If you know the whereabouts of Derrick Maurer contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward!

