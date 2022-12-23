Facebook
LPSO: Car thief remains at large

He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, authorities say.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say a car thief is at large.

Authorities are searching for Derrick Maurer. He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, they added.

If you know the whereabouts of Derrick Maurer contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward!

