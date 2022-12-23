Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Flight cancellations, power outages nationwide

Flight Delays Graphic
Flight Delays Graphic(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As winter weather moves through parts of the U.S. some airlines are canceling flights, impacting those who could be traveling for the holidays.

According to FlightAware.com, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled altogether on Friday, Dec. 23 in major cities like Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Click here to view flight cancellations and delays in real-time across the country.

In addition to impacting your travel, the freezing temperatures are also causing power outages in some areas.

As of 6 a.m. in Louisiana, over 14,000 residents do not have electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Entergy Louisiana reported 427 outages in East Baton Rouge Parish; 137 outages in Ascension Parish; and 1,226 outages in Tangipahoa Parish early Friday morning.

Click here to view Entergy’s power outage map.

Click here to view DEMCO power outages.

Nationwide, the state of Georgia has the highest number of outages with over 109,000 being reported.

The state of Texas is reporting over 73,000 outages in total.

Click here to view power outages across the country.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 23
Big chill lingers into Christmas weekend with additional hard freezes expected
File Graphic
YOUR HEALTH: Compound fights triple negative breast cancer; Medicine’s next big thing?
James Blake
Deputies: Argument at funeral leads to shooting, attempted murder charge
Warming center
BR community organizations join to help people prepare for extreme weather