KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Flight cancellations, power outages nationwide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As winter weather moves through parts of the U.S. some airlines are canceling flights, impacting those who could be traveling for the holidays.

According to FlightAware.com, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled altogether on Friday, Dec. 23 in major cities like Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, Miami, and Los Angeles.

In addition to impacting your travel, the freezing temperatures are also causing power outages in some areas.

As of 6 a.m. in Louisiana, over 14,000 residents do not have electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Entergy Louisiana reported 427 outages in East Baton Rouge Parish; 137 outages in Ascension Parish; and 1,226 outages in Tangipahoa Parish early Friday morning.

Nationwide, the state of Georgia has the highest number of outages with over 109,000 being reported.

The state of Texas is reporting over 73,000 outages in total.

