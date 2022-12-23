Facebook
BRFD quickly puts out accidental fire at EBRP Housing Authority

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a fire at EBRP Housing Authority on Friday, Dec. 23.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a fire at EBRP Housing Authority on Friday, Dec. 23.(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority on Friday, Dec. 23, was determined to be accidental.

A spokesman for BRFD said the fire sparked at the office on North Boulevard around 11 a.m. He added an investigator determined the wall caught fire accidentally from sparks that hit it when construction workers were grinding in the area.

He also said when crews arrived on the scene, there was light smoke billowing out of the building and all of the workers were safe outside.

Officials said firefighters found flames in a gap between the floor and the wall. They added firemen were able to douse those flames before they could spread to other parts of the building.

According to BRFD, the building had about $20,000 worth of damage.

