BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Arctic blast arrived as expected late Thursday and its impacts will linger into the weekend. Today’s biggest issue will be the struggle to get above freezing. It looks as though chances of that happening near and north of the interstates, including for the Baton Rouge area, are on the slim side. With that in mind, the likelihood for frozen pipes increases as time goes by if you haven’t already taken proper precautions to protect them. Even with plenty of sunshine today, I’ve only got the high reaching 31 degrees in Baton Rouge, with wind chill values in the teens for much of the day.

Dr. Steve delivers your 4:30 a.m. weather update on the Friday before Christmas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 23 (WAFB)

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the majority of our area through Saturday morning.

Christmas Weekend

Bitterly cold weather will continue into the Christmas weekend, with additional hard freezes expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. A Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect through 9 a.m. on Christmas morning for the majority of our area. One factor to track late tonight into Saturday morning will be the potential impact of some high clouds moving in from the west. Those clouds won’t be enough to prevent a hard freeze, but may result in fewer areas seeing the teens than would otherwise be expected under clear skies.

The cold weather continues during the day on Christmas Eve, with highs only expected to reach the mid to upper 30s. Morning clouds should give way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Some areas near and north of the state line may still only see a few hours above freezing, so it won’t be a significant chance to thaw out.

Santa should enjoy the weather for his arrival Saturday night and early Sunday, even if not all of us approve of the bitter cold. Christmas morning lows will again range from the upper teens to low 20s. At least it gets slightly warmer by the afternoon, with highs reaching the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Next Week

Much of our area appears likely to see a fourth straight hard freeze on Monday morning, but temperatures should gradually begin to rebound after that. Highs will go from the 50s early in the week to 60s by Wednesday, and into the 70s by late in the week! A few showers enter the forecast by Thursday, with the extended outlook showing the potential for an unsettled pattern as we close out 2022 and ring in 2023. We’ll keep an eye on trends for potential rain impacts to New Year’s festivities.

