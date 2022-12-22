Facebook
WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars

Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton.
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton.

The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m.

According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that was unlocked, including vehicles and storage sheds.

Police Chief Ned Davis Jr. says the burglars are mainly terrorizing the east side of town around the Oak Drive and Taylor Street area, but he urges the whole town to remain vigilant.

Keep vehicles, sheds, and homes locked and secured, he said.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Clinton Police Department at 225-683-5459 or 225-683-9357. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to the burglars’ arrests.

