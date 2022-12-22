Facebook
Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.

Detectives say Banks was also in possession of illegal narcotics at the time of the arrest and had additional warrants from Hammond for simple battery and unauthorized entry of an uninhabited dwelling. Banks was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive from St. Helena Parish and for various narcotic’s charges.

While at the same place of employment, detectives also discovered Toi Williams, 29, who was wanted by Hammond Police Department for second-degree battery, simple battery, and criminal damage to property. At the time of arrest, detectives say that they found that Williams was in possession of a stolen handgun registered in Tangipahoa Parish.

Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive from Hammond and for possession of the stolen firearm.

