St. Vincent de Paul making a difference by serving hot meals on Christmas day

St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community volunteers will join St. Vincent de Paul to help serve hot meals to those in need and the homeless on Christmas day.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will serve traditional Christmas meals at the St. Vincent de Paul dining room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place, officials said.

“We are doing our best to ensure no one in our community has to go hungry on Christmas Day,” a spokesman from St. Vincent de Paul said.

In addition, all children and adult guests will receive a Christmas gift, officials added.

St. Vincent de Paul said by the end of this year, they will serve over 250,000+ nutritious meals to the poor, homeless and elderly.

