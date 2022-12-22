Pointe Coupee Parish Christmas gifts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas especially at the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.

Santa’s helpers filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children.

Eight families were selected, two from each school in the parish.

Teachers and the school board helped pick which students made the list.

“They work hand in hand with the schools, with the parents. They know what families need the most so we want them to pick the families and we will get the gifts to them,” Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux explained.

Adding to the piles of toys, the sheriff’s office received a special delivery from West Feliciana Parish.

“These toys are handmade, all wooden toys from inmates in Angola,” adds Thibodeaux.

In the spirit of giving, volunteers came together to make sure today’s giveaway turned into something much bigger.

With the community’s outpouring of Christmas joy, the sheriff’s office had an overflow of presents.

“We have boxes of toys. They are going to other subdivisions where maybe Santa doesn’t come,” Thibodeaux said.

He says events like this help bridge a gap between law enforcement and the community.

“You can see the smile on my face and each one of my deputies,” Thibodeaux added.

