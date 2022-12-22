New probation, parole officers earn badges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen new probation and parole officers have joined the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections.

These new officers took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

“Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and Parole team,” Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc said. “These new officers will play a critical role in Louisiana’s criminal justice system, supervising probationers and parolees and helping them successfully reintegrate into society.”

Officials said the state’s approximately 650 probation and parole agents are critical links between law enforcement, the court system, and public safety.

They supervise the over 46,000 offenders who are released into communities on probation, parole, diminution of a sentence, or medical furlough, according to the DOC.

They also help those individuals access resources that will aid their efforts to become more productive members of society rather than a tax burden, they added.

One of the graduates, Lori Quave, said she grew up in a law enforcement home.

“My dad was a deputy for the city where we lived, and I ended up marrying a patrolman, so I figured I would get out of nursing and go into law enforcement,” Quave explained.

The graduating class included Luke Pourciau, Mia Foret, Hayley Alfred, Haley Haydel, Anna Woods, Brady Simon, Raquel Davis, Joshua Hewitt, Jacob Broussard, Tamarah Youngblood, Marvette Williams, Michael “Tanner” Roberts, Wraelene Renthrope, Hunter Hughes, Katrina LaSalle, Matthew Cotton, Lori Quave, Andrew Murphy, and Brandon Thompson.

These graduates will work in districts across the state.

