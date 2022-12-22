Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

NBA Youngboy, others donating thousands of toys before Christmas

2022 Unity in the Community Christmas Drive
2022 Unity in the Community Christmas Drive(WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Never Broke Again family, Fredo Bang and TG Kommas will be giving away toys on Christmas Eve at the Unity in the Community Christmas drive.

According to officials, they will be donating over 1,000 toys, bikes, coats, and athletic shoes. They will also be donating toys to OLOL Children’s Hospital.

The group will reportedly hold a private dinner and provide gifts to families who have recently lost their homes in housefires.

The Christmas drive will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the BREC administration building located at 6201 Florida Blvd.

Families will be able to pull up and receive their gift, officials said.

Partners for the Christmas drive include NBA Youngboy, Peace to the Streets, A Good Deed Foundation by Adrian Ace Hammond, The NAACP, and Metro Health Education.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Holiday giving
TOY GIVEAWAYS: Where to pick up gifts in BR, surrounding areas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 22
Make preparations for cold blast tonight
Project 70805 hosts holiday giveaways every year.
BR nonprofit treats 10 families to holiday shopping spree
Captain Walker Hill
BR firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty; funeral services announced