BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be very important to take care of the 4 “p”s this evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 22 (WAFB)

Temperatures will rapidly fall behind an Arctic cold front set to arrive just after sunset. Temperatures will take a 20-30 degree dip in about 3-4 hours time tonight.

Dr. Steve gives a 9 a.m. weather update on Thursday, Dec. 22 ahead of a bitterly cold weekend.

We warm into the low 60°s this afternoon with a low in the upper teen°s to low 20°s by Friday morning.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in place through Sunday morning meaning we will see consecutive morning starts with hard freeze conditions.

A few light showers will be possible just ahead of the front. Dry air and strong winds will help evaporate the rain limiting any road issues overnight into Friday morning. Winds will stay breezy into the morning. Winds will cause the air to feel that much colder Friday and Saturday mornings. Wind chill values are expected to dip into the single digits Friday and possibly again Saturday morning. Limit the amount of exposed skin you have during these conditions.

The cold lasts through the Christmas weekend with only a minor warm up Christmas afternoon. Highs Sunday will reach the low 40°s.

A steady warming trend takes place next week and as we get ready to ring in the New Year, temperatures will have reached the low 70°s for a few days. The end of week weather pattern next week looks wet. Showers and t-storms appear likely Friday December 30th and Saturday New Year’s Eve.

