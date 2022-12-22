Facebook
LSU partners with cannabis education program for online certificate program

By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Louisiana expected to rake in nearly $400 million of legal cannabis sales by 2025 LSU is partnering with Green Flower, a company devoted to marijuana education, to launch a new cannabis education certificate program.

“We’re so excited about this partnership with LSU to offer these 4 certificate programs in medical cannabis. We have one that’s specifically for healthcare practitioners, we have a business of cannabis program, we have an agricultural program, and we have a compliance and risk management program,” said the CEO of Green Flower, Max Simon.

The six-month online programs are delivered in eight separate online courses. This means you can complete them at home on any device and within six months you can end up with a certificate of completion from the university. They’re available to anyone 21 or older.

“They’re 100% online, they’re asynchronies so you can finish a little quicker and you can take the full amount of time you need. We’re looking at education on our side, not so much advocacy as much as education. And making sure that people have the information they need to have to succeed in the field and whether they’re starting out on their own as an entrepreneur and starting their own business or if they’re going to work for someone else,” said the Senior Director of LSU Online & Continuing Education, Lisa Verma.

Green Flower has partnered with several other universities and community colleges already, LSU being the 19th.

“I think that Often times when people hear cannabis education, they snicker a little bit. But we’re finding tremendous success with these schools, it’s amazing. Because there’s always a little bit of hesitation or doubt when the programs get going. But once they get going and the students are joining and the buzz it creates and value it generates it’s just this beautiful thing that’s providing benefits to everyone,” Simon added.

Registration is available now and there are no prerequisites required to sign up. If you’re interested, click here.

