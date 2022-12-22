Louisiana’s WIC website is down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says the state’s WIC website is down.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The state is working to get the website, www.louisianawic.org, back up and running.

In the meantime, available resources have been added to LDH’s WIC page. Families can use the site for updated links until the official site is back online.

Louisiana WIC families can still use their benefits and access two shopping apps: WIC Shopper and Bnft.

The LA WIC website is currently down. We apologize for the inconvenience! While we work to fix this, resources have been added to the LDH WIC page: https://t.co/QlgJ4FkAbN. LA WIC families can still use their benefits and access our two shopping apps: WIC Shopper and Bnft. pic.twitter.com/yzzCL36ZPJ — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 21, 2022

