Livingston Parish School Board unanimously passes new policy against Critical Race Theory

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish School Board unanimously passed a resolution to declare their opposition towards Critical Race Theory.

It happened at the school board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.

School board member Dr. Devin Gregoire of District 9 spearheaded the effort.

“We’ve been working on this policy for a while. It’s in response to concerns from the constituency about CRT being employed in the schools, and a response saying it’s not in the schools and it will never be in our school system,” said Dr. Gregoire.

The resolution by the school board declares, ‘It’s official opposition to the use of Critical Race Theory and other race-based training, curricula, and methodology in public education.’

Gregoire says this new policy was put in place as a preemptive measure.

Read the entire policy below:

Livingston Parish School Board Critical Race Theory Opposition Resolution (Livingston Parish School Board)

