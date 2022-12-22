Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Head-on collision in Ascension Parish leaves 1 driver dead

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of one of the drivers on Thursday, Dec. 22.

LSP Troop A said Michael Head, 62, of Geismar, lost his life in the crash.

Tpr. Christian Reed said the crash happened on LA 928 east of LA 74 near Geismar in Ascension Parish a little after 2 p.m.

According to Reed, the investigation so far shows Head was headed west on LA 928 in a 2014 Cadillac SRX when the SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner that was headed in the opposite direction.

Troopers said Head was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. They added the other driver, who was properly buckled up, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were collected from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

DOTD leaders talk about Louisiana's "Move Over" law
La. drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law, other safety measures ahead of Christmas travel
Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down...
Low-hanging trees block Greenwell Springs Road, cause closure
Car flips in crash on Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) on I-10 East over the Mississippi...
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
(Source: MGN)
DOTD combines 2 road projects in Livingston Parish to save time on work