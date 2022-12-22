Head-on collision in Ascension Parish leaves 1 driver dead

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of one of the drivers on Thursday, Dec. 22.

LSP Troop A said Michael Head, 62, of Geismar, lost his life in the crash.

Tpr. Christian Reed said the crash happened on LA 928 east of LA 74 near Geismar in Ascension Parish a little after 2 p.m.

According to Reed, the investigation so far shows Head was headed west on LA 928 in a 2014 Cadillac SRX when the SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner that was headed in the opposite direction.

Troopers said Head was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. They added the other driver, who was properly buckled up, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were collected from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.