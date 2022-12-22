Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

FLORIDA FINALE: LSU vs Purdue Special Preview

LSU vs Purdue Special Preview
LSU vs Purdue Special Preview(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are gearing up to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 2.

Before the game, Jacques Doucet will take a look back at some of the highlights of the season and how the teams match up against one another.

His special preview will air on Friday, Dec. 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is noon and it can be seen on ABC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

National Signing Day
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Student-athletes ink with schools during early signing period
Many student-athletes took advantage of the early signing period to get their paperwork to the...
More decisions on National Signing Day
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Student-athletes ink with schools during early signing period
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly on National Signing Day (Full News Conference)