FLORIDA FINALE: LSU vs Purdue Special Preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are gearing up to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Before the game, Jacques Doucet will take a look back at some of the highlights of the season and how the teams match up against one another.
His special preview will air on Friday, Dec. 30, at 6:30 p.m.
Kickoff for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is noon and it can be seen on ABC.
