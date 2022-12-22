FLORIDA FINALE: LSU vs Purdue Special Preview

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are gearing up to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 2.

Before the game, Jacques Doucet will take a look back at some of the highlights of the season and how the teams match up against one another.

His special preview will air on Friday, Dec. 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is noon and it can be seen on ABC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.