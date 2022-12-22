BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a series of gray and chilly days around the area, we’ll actually trend warmer today, albeit briefly, in advance of the much-anticipated Arctic cold front. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s for most under a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will be possible from mid-afternoon into the evening as the front moves through, but any rain should be limited and will exit quickly.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 22 (WAFB)

Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight

Much colder and windy conditions will surge through most of the area before midnight as the front races south into the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will start to dip below freezing near or shortly after midnight in most areas, with a widespread hard freeze expected by Friday morning. With that in mind, a Hard Freeze Warning goes into effect area-wide tonight and actually continues into the weekend. Take care of people, pets, plants, and pipes. If you haven’t protected exposed pipes yet, today is your last opportunity before the cold arrives.

Wind will also be an issue, with gusts of 40+ miles per hour possible tonight into early Friday morning with the passage of that front. The strong northerly winds will also combine with the bitterly cold temperatures to produce wind chill values that could reach the single digits in many areas by daybreak on Friday.

For that reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is also posted.

Christmas Weekend

Additional hard freezes are likely over the weekend, with lows expected to range from the upper teens to low 20s across most of our area, although areas near and north of the state line can expect even colder temperatures. One question mark with the Saturday morning temperatures is the potential impact of some high clouds rolling through the area. That could actually keep temperatures a couple of degrees above where they would end up otherwise, but won’t be enough to prevent a widespread hard freeze. Highs on Christmas Eve should at least get above freezing for most, but not by a lot, reaching the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge.

Bitterly cold weather continues into Christmas Day, with lows again ranging from the upper teens to low 20. We’ll at least see a slight rebound in afternoon temperatures, with highs reaching the mid 40s under mainly sunny skies.

Next Week

It looks as though we’ll squeeze out on more hard freeze for areas near and north of the interstates on Monday morning, but temperatures should moderate through the remainder of next week. Highs will soar into the 70s by Thursday and Friday, with morning starts also well above freezing. We would also see some rain in the mix for the final days of 2022, but we’ll fine tune those details as it gets closer.

