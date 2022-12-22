Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year

The official number was 106,699 overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
The official number was 106,699 overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah/Pexels/DEA)
By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.

The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.

Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.

The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died that year, or more than 80,000 than the year before. Accidental injuries — which include drug overdoses — was the fourth leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Baltimore police and FBI announce that more people were arrested in rideshare carjackings and...
Arrests announced in rideshare carjackings
Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Louisiana’s WIC website is down
Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
House Ways and Means chief discusses IRS failures regarding Trump
BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR; Here’s where to go