Deputies: Argument at funeral leads to shooting, attempted murder charge

James Blake
James Blake(West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - What started as an argument at a funeral ended with one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds and another in jail on an attempted murder charge, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said James Blake, 66, of Alaska, was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on Monday, Dec. 19, on a charge of second-degree murder. They added the victim was shot three times - in the head, neck, and shoulder injuries. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, according to officials.

Investigators said the two men had been arguing since earlier in the day at the funeral of a relative of the victim and the dispute carried over to the family home after the services. They added witnesses told them the two men then started fighting outside the home and during that fight, Blake pulled out a handgun and shot the other man.

According to WFPSO, Blake suffered an injury during the fight and was treated for it before being booked into the parish jail. His bond was set at $175,000, officials added.

