CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive.
Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.
