CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

