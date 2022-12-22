Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder

Kenneth Selders
Kenneth Selders(Crime Stoppers)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

James Blake
Deputies: Argument at funeral leads to shooting, attempted murder charge
Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a...
WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars
Authorities are asking the public to help them identify three men who are allegedly involved in...
WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’