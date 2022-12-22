Cold weather tips for your home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits.

As the arctic blast approaches the capital region, don’t forget the last-minute protections, particularly pipes. Homeowners can turn on their faucets, open up their cabinets, and wrap up their pipes to prevent a burst or freeze.

“Right now is the time to do something,” said Kim Vince, who is the co-owner of Louis Mechanical Contractors.

If the pipes do freeze up, Vince says there are necessary steps homeowners need to do.

“So, if we still have electricity and you find that you have low water pressure, you can go to the cut-off valve. The main source of the cut-off at your house, and you can put a hair dryer on it and try to thaw it out before the pipe bursts,” explained Vince.

Normally, the water valve is located outside near the front of the house.

“So, the key is to know where the water shut off is to the house because if you do have issues, you want to be able to go and shut the water off immediately. So, that you don’t have a disaster inside the house or outside the house,” added Vince.

Vince also mentions that it’s best to think about the water heater.

“If you have an exterior water heater, especially if it’s the tankless type, we recommend if you do have electricity that you put a lamp on it, but a heat source on it, so that you don’t have problems with it if it stays frozen for a very long time because we did have quite a bit of that last time we went through this,” Vince said.

Vince suggests running the faucets in the bathroom and kitchen sink as another way to prevent the pipes from freezing up. She says running both hot and cold water will help. Using an old towel or t-shirt covered with a tapped-up plastic bag can also work as a covering to protect the pipes.

