BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is catering to outdoor enthusiasts in East Baton Rouge Parish, just in time for the holidays!

BREC says there will be a tagged fishing rodeo for Rainbow Trout in four ponds across the parish until Jan. 3.

The following ponds were stocked with fish on Tuesday, Dec. 20:

Park Address Zachary Community Park 20055 Old Scenic Hwy

Zachary, La. 70791 Palomino Drive Park 14100 Palomino Drive

Central, La. 70739 Forest Community Park 13900 South Harrell’s Ferry Rd.

Baton Rouge, La. 70816 Burbank Soccer Complex 12400 Burbank Dr.

Baton Rouge, La. 70810

Here’s how the rodeo works; participants that catch a tagged fish anytime within the contest dates, Thursday, Dec. 22 to Jan. 3, will win a prize. There will be six tagged fish in all four of the stocked ponds for a total of twenty-four prizes. You have to take a picture of the fish and a picture of the number on the tag to win.

You can only win one prize and each tagged fish can only be claimed once.

Submit photos to conservation@brec.org and BREC staff will arrange a prize pick-up time.

BREC asks that patrons fish only during park operating hours from sunrise to sunset, observe the four trout per person per day limit, avoid hand-netting fish and have a valid Louisiana Fishing License if required by age.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION or email conservation@brec.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.