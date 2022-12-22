Facebook
BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR

BREC is catering to outdoor enthusiasts in East Baton Rouge Parish, just in time for the holidays!
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is catering to outdoor enthusiasts in East Baton Rouge Parish, just in time for the holidays!

BREC says there will be a tagged fishing rodeo for Rainbow Trout in four ponds across the parish until Jan. 3.

The following ponds were stocked with fish on Tuesday, Dec. 20:

ParkAddress
Zachary Community Park20055 Old Scenic Hwy
Zachary, La. 70791
Palomino Drive Park14100 Palomino Drive
Central, La. 70739
Forest Community Park13900 South Harrell’s Ferry Rd.
Baton Rouge, La. 70816
Burbank Soccer Complex12400 Burbank Dr.
Baton Rouge, La. 70810

Here’s how the rodeo works; participants that catch a tagged fish anytime within the contest dates, Thursday, Dec. 22 to Jan. 3, will win a prize. There will be six tagged fish in all four of the stocked ponds for a total of twenty-four prizes. You have to take a picture of the fish and a picture of the number on the tag to win.

You can only win one prize and each tagged fish can only be claimed once.

Submit photos to conservation@brec.org and BREC staff will arrange a prize pick-up time.

BREC asks that patrons fish only during park operating hours from sunrise to sunset, observe the four trout per person per day limit, avoid hand-netting fish and have a valid Louisiana Fishing License if required by age.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION or email conservation@brec.org.

